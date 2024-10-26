Iran raises the death toll from the Israeli attack to 4 killed, all from country's military air defence, reports AP.
PTI | Unitedarabemirates | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:04 IST
Iran raises the death toll from the Israeli attack to 4 killed, all from country's military air defence, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- attack
- military
- air defense
- death toll
- AP report
- tensions
- regional conflict
- relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: Death Toll Rises Amid Israeli Military Strikes
Lebanese officials say death toll from Israeli strike on southern town of Qana has risen to 15, reports AP.
Tragedy in Qana: Rising Death Toll from Israeli Strike
Lebanese officials say the death toll from an Israeli strike near a hospital climbs to 13, reports AP.
Major Blow to Maoists: Chhattisgarh Encounter Raises Death Toll to 38