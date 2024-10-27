Incidents of Sandeshkhali, RG Kar prove that our mothers, sisters not safe in Bengal, claims Amit Shah in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Incidents of Sandeshkhali, RG Kar prove that our mothers, sisters not safe in Bengal, claims Amit Shah in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Bengal
- women's safety
- Kolkata
- incidents
- Sandeshkhali
- RG Kar
- protection
- governance
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Doctors Stage Nationwide Strike Over RG Kar Medical College Tragedy
BJP Supports Junior Doctors' Agitation After RG Kar Tragedy
Bengal govt should own up for failing to carry out its duties: Guv Bose on RG Kar impasse.
Guv CV Ananda Bose to PTI: Protecting lives, properties of citizens basic duty of state; Bengal govt failed, particularly in RG Kar case.
Governor Slams West Bengal Government for Institutional Criminality Amid RG Kar Crisis