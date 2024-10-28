Maharashtra assembly polls: Deputy CM and NCP head Ajit Pawar files nomination from Baramati seat amid show of strength.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra assembly polls: Deputy CM and NCP head Ajit Pawar files nomination from Baramati seat amid show of strength.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Declines Plea Against LG's Power in J&K Assembly Nominations
Gibran Rakabuming Raka: The Reluctant Heir of Indonesian Politics
Marine Le Pen Faces Embezzlement Charges: A Turning Point in French Politics
Supreme Court Declines Petition on Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Nominations
Maharashtra Politics: Swearing-In of MLCs Amid High-Stakes Election Prep