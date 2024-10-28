Ports of Gujarat's Amreli district will be developed as part of port-led development initiative, says PM Modi.
PTI | Amreli | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:58 IST
Ports of Gujarat's Amreli district will be developed as part of port-led development initiative, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amreli
- ports
- Gujarat
- development
- PM Modi
- economic growth
- maritime
- infrastructure
- India
- port-led
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ASEAN Seeks Maritime Harmony and Myanmar Peace
Gujarat: A Maritime Powerhouse Fueling India's Economic Growth
PM Modi Commends Milestones of PM GatiShakti on Unexpected Delhi Visit
India Gears Up for Landmark Telecom Conferences Inaugurated by PM Modi
Fast-track Approvals Bill Aims to Stimulate Economic Growth with 149 Key Projects