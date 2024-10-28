German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced to give visas to 90,000 Indians per year, now it is up to us to develop skills: PM.
PTI | Amreli | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:05 IST
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced to give visas to 90,000 Indians per year, now it is up to us to develop skills: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- visas
- Indians
- Chancellor
- Olaf Scholz
- skills
- opportunity
- policy
- announcement
- PM
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricketing Dreams Come True: Parikrma Kids Experience Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity
Maharashtra Govt to name state skills university after Ratan Tata: CM Eknath Shinde.
Nara Lokesh Advocates for Skills Development at US-India Summit
India's Engineering Renaissance: A Golden Opportunity for Innovation
DVC Seizes Opportunity: Wins Bid for Hiranmaye Energy