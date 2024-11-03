Bangladeshi infiltration causing decline in tribal population; JMM, Congress, RJD encouraging it, alleges Amit Shah at Ghatshila rally.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Bangladeshi infiltration causing decline in tribal population; JMM, Congress, RJD encouraging it, alleges Amit Shah at Ghatshila rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Congress MLA's Alleged Remarks
Sena-NCP Seat-Share Settlement Amidst Congress Tensions
All decisions cannot be taken instantly like '2 minutes' noodles: RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha after Jharkhand CM's announcement on seat-sharing.
INDIA bloc to contest Jharkhand assembly polls together, Congress-JMM to field candidates in 70 of 81 seats: CM Hemant Soren.
Seat-sharing talks are on with alliance partners RJD, Left parties for 11 of 81 Jharkhand assembly segments: CM Hemant Soren.