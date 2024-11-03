MP CM Mohan Yadav suspends two senior officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve over death of 10 elephants inside the protected forest.
PTI | Umaria | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:48 IST
