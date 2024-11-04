JMM, Cong, RJD make false promises, they didn't do anything for women in 5 years and now copying BJP: PM in Garhwa.
PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
JMM, Cong, RJD make false promises, they didn't do anything for women in 5 years and now copying BJP: PM in Garhwa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reproductive Health Inequities Drive Black Women's Voting Concerns
RJD Stands Firm on Seat Demand, Backs INDIA Bloc Despite Solo Poll Threat
Even if we go solo in Jharkhand polls, we will support INDIA bloc candidates in 60-62 seats: RJD's Manoj Jha in Ranchi.
Pakistani Women Workers Demand Fairness in Gig Economy Amidst Climate Challenges
Empowering Women Through Skill Development: Project Dignity's Success