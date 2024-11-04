IAF plane catches fire, crashes in field in Agra; no casualties: Officials.
PTI | Agra | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:02 IST
- Country:
- India
IAF plane catches fire, crashes in field in Agra; no casualties: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Europe's Space Aspirations, Brown Dwarf Revelations, and Bee Safety Innovations
Ukrainian Drone Attack Injures Four Firefighters in Russia
Political Firestorm in Jharkhand: Leaders Clash Ahead of Crucial Elections
PSG Fans' Homophobic Chants Under Fire
Dengue Emergency in Rawalpindi: Rising Cases and Measures