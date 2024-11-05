PM Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore of debt of rich people but not of poor, farmers, Dalits: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge in Jharkhand's Mandu.
PM Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore of debt of rich people but not of poor, farmers, Dalits: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge in Jharkhand's Mandu.
