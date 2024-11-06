Trump tells Modi he considers him and India a true friend, notes Indian PM is one of first world leaders he spoke to after victory: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:43 IST
Country:
India
