Congress pitting one caste against another as it can never see Dalits, backward classes and tribals progressing: PM Modi in Dhule.
PTI | Dhule | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress pitting one caste against another as it can never see Dalits, backward classes and tribals progressing: PM Modi in Dhule.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Congress
- caste
- Dalits
- backward classes
- tribals
- social equality
- political gains
- BJP
- Dhule
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sickle cell anaemia major problem among tribals, efforts on to overcome it under National Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission: President.
Madhya Pradesh CM Vows to Protect Tribals Against 'Love Jihad' Allegations
We will introduce Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand but keep tribals out of its ambit: Shah in Ranchi.
JMM is 'Jamkar Malai Maro', it sucks blood of tribals: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Ranchi.
BJP wants to snatch 'Jal, Jameen, Jungle' from tribals, alleges Rahul Gandhi at J'khand rally.