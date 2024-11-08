BJP wants to snatch 'Jal, Jameen, Jungle' from tribals, alleges Rahul Gandhi at J'khand rally.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP wants to snatch 'Jal, Jameen, Jungle' from tribals, alleges Rahul Gandhi at J'khand rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- tribals
- Jharkhand
- Jal Jameen Jungle
- tribal rights
- resources
- land
- forests
- rally
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Immigration Dilemma: Balancing Migration with Resources
Sita Soren Battling for Tribal Rights: A BJP Candidate's Tale of Determination
Turbulence Over Resources: Congo's Perpetual Struggle
Israel's Wartime Economic Challenge: A Strain on Resources and Resilience
SC's majority verdict rules not all privately owned resources can be acquired by State.