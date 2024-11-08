(Eds: Correcting spelling) Women to get 33 pc reservation in govt jobs: AJSU Party's Sudesh Mahto after releasing manifesto for J'khand polls.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Correcting spelling) Women to get 33 pc reservation in govt jobs: AJSU Party's Sudesh Mahto after releasing manifesto for J'khand polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Triumphs Over India in SAFF Women's Championship Clash
Empowering Dreams: The 37th IMC Ladies' Wing Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition Shines in Mumbai
Kerr Sisters Spin Web Over India in Women's ODI Clash
Former Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal announces retirement.
India beat New Zealand by 59 runs in first women's ODI in Ahmedabad.