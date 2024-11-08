Wherever Congress and allies are there, scams are bound to happen: PM Modi at election rally in Maharashtra’s Nashik.
Wherever Congress and allies are there, scams are bound to happen: PM Modi at election rally in Maharashtra's Nashik.
