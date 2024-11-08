Amsterdam mayor says Dutch counter-terror watchdog said there was “no concrete threat” to Israeli soccer fans before game, reports AP.
PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:21 IST
