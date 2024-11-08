Amsterdam's acting police chief said Israeli fans were “willfully attacked” in clashes after soccer match, reports AP.
PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:22 IST
Amsterdam's acting police chief said Israeli fans were "willfully attacked" in clashes after soccer match, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tropical storm battering Philippines leaves at least 23 people dead in flooding and landslides, reports AP.
Cyber Fraudsters Impersonate Goa Ministers on WhatsApp
Delhi's AQI Plummets: Capital Grapples with 'Very Poor' Air Quality
Bengaluru Building Collapse: CM Siddaramaiah Initiates Action and Compensation
Tragedy Strikes as Water Tank Collapses in Pune