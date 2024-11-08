Will drive away ministers like Alamgir Alam, Irfan Ansari who plundered Jharkhand as we had ousted Babar from Ayodhya, alleges Himanta.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
