BJP leaders divert people's attention from core issues by giving provocative speeches and speaking lies: Congress chief Kharge in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leaders divert people's attention from core issues by giving provocative speeches and speaking lies: Congress chief Kharge in Nagpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devendra Fadnavis Sets Stage for Sixth Term with Nagpur Nomination
Prafulla Gudadhe Patil Predicts Upset in Nagpur South West Assembly Elections
BJP's Vigorous Campaign in Nagpur: A Quest for Dominance in Maharashtra's Heartland
Maharashtra needs good government to bring it back on the path of development: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Nagpur.
When RSS and BJP attack Constitution, they are attacking voice of country: Rahul Gandhi at Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur.