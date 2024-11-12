Will you allow Congress and allies to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir, PM Modi asks crowd at poll rally in Maharashtra’s Chimur.
PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Will you allow Congress and allies to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir, PM Modi asks crowd at poll rally in Maharashtra's Chimur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shifting Sands in Maharashtra Politics: BJP Leader's Daughter Joins Shiv Sena
NCP Unveils Final Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections
Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections Amid Good Vibes
Political Tides Turn as Alliance Dynamics Shift in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Elections: Battle for Self-Respect Amid Political Jousting