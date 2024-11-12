Unlike Haryana, no factionalism in Cong's Jharkhand unit, all decisions taken by consensus: AICC state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Unlike Haryana, no factionalism in Cong's Jharkhand unit, all decisions taken by consensus: AICC state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Jharkhand
- Haryana
- Ghulam Ahmad Mir
- AICC
- factionalism
- consensus
- unity
- politics
- governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy and Consensus: Kerala's Political Battle Over the Waqf Amendment Bill
India Seeks Peace Through Consensus with China: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh Highlights India-China Consensus and Unity in Northeast
Congress Overhaul in Himachal: Restructuring Amidst Factionalism
Congress Restructures Himachal Unit Amidst Factionalism