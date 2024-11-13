Rupee falls 1 paisa to all-time low of 84.40 against US dollar in early trade.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:15 IST
Rupee falls 1 paisa to all-time low of 84.40 against US dollar in early trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trudeau and Trump Discuss Trade and Global Economy
Global Financial Markets on Edge Amid Currency Shifts and Political Uncertainty
ADB Approves €89.47M Loan to Enhance Armenia’s Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Market Development
Trump's Potential Win Jolts Global Financial Markets: A Dramatic Political Resurgence
Financial Markets Brace for Impact as Trump Eyes Return