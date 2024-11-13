Previous govts made false promises, situation improved after Nitish Kumar came to power in Bihar: PM Modi in Darbhanga.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
We opened over 1.5 lakh 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' in country for economically weaker sections: PM Modi in Darbhanga.
Previous govts in Bihar never bothered about health infrastructure: PM Modi after laying foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga.
Our govt has added 1 lakh medical seats across country, will add 75,000 more: PM Modi in Darbhanga.
Nitish Kumar brought good governance, removed 'jungle raj' in Bihar: PM Modi in Darbhanga.