BJP-led Mahayuti will form govt in Maharashtra with highest ever number of seats in assembly: Union minister Amit Shah at Dhule rally.
PTI | Dhule | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
