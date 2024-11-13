Cong wiped out from states with high SC, ST, OBC population, now pitting sub-castes against one another, claims PM Modi in Jharkhand.
PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong wiped out from states with high SC, ST, OBC population, now pitting sub-castes against one another, claims PM Modi in Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Congress
- divisive politics
- Jharkhand
- SC
- ST
- OBC
- sub-castes
- communities
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension
Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing States
Diwali Lights Shine Bright at White House: Biden Hosts Historic Celebration
Over 150 people injured, 8 seriously, in fireworks accident during temple festival in Kerala's Kasaragod district: Police.
Catastrophic Fireworks Explosion Injures Over 150 at Temple Festival