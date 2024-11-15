Ours is 'mohabbat ki dukan', they have 'nafrat ka bazar', we can eliminate BJP's 'hate and violence' through love: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
