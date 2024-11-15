NCB has confiscated 82.53 kg high-grade cocaine worth Rs 900 crore in Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:10 IST
