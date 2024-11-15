Bodo Peace Accord not just benefitted Bodo community, it also opened new avenues for many other settlements: PM Modi at Bodoland Festival.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:15 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
