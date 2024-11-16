Opposition spent crores of rupees to malign my image as I stood for rights of Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Amravati | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition spent crores of rupees to malign my image as I stood for rights of Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pilgrimage Closure Marks End of Devout Year at Gangotri and Yamunotri
Pakistan Eases Sikh Pilgrimage with Free 30-Minute Visas
Arunachal's Push to Transform Parshuram Kund into a Premier Pilgrimage Site
Arunachal Pradesh Aims to Elevate Parshuram Kund as Major Pilgrimage Hub
Why PM is scared of asking how many Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis are there in corporates, judiciary, media: Rahul Gandhi.