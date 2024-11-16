PM Modi sitting on Jharkhand’s Rs 1.36L cr, denied funds for PM Awas Yojana, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Ranchi.
PM Modi sitting on Jharkhand's Rs 1.36L cr, denied funds for PM Awas Yojana, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Ranchi.
