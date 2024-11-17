Will give farmers Rs 7,000 per quintal MSP for soybean crop: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at rally in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli.
PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
