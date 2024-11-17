Entry of trucks into Delhi banned except for those carrying essential goods, services; LNG, CNG, electric, BS-VI diesel trucks allowed: CAQM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
