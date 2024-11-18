An Israeli strike early Sunday in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza killed at least 30 people, a hospital director says, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:10 IST
An Israeli strike early Sunday in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza killed at least 30 people, a hospital director says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue: Thai PM’s Quiet Meeting with Myanmar’s Junta Chief Amid Regional Tensions
Taiwan Rebukes China's South China Sea Claims Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Unveiling Controversy: Ecological and Humanitarian Concerns of the Great Nicobar Project
U.S. Military Aid to Israel: No Changes Despite Humanitarian Concerns
South Korea and China: Navigating Peace Amidst Regional Tensions