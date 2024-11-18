Land belongs to people living there; entire political machinery twisted to help one person: Rahul Gandhi on Dharavi redevelopment plan.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Land belongs to people living there; entire political machinery twisted to help one person: Rahul Gandhi on Dharavi redevelopment plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soren Vows to Protect Local Land Rights Against Industrial Displacement
India and ADB Partner for Sustainable Urban Development in Uttarakhand with $200M Loan
Munambam's Stand: A Battle for Land Rights in Kerala
World’s largest urban development forum concludes with Cairo Call to Action
Manohar Lal Reviews Power and Urban Development Initiatives in Chandigarh, Stresses Smart Metering