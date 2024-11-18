We want to run govt for poor, not billionaires; BJP handing over mines, forests, land in Jharkhand to capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:00 IST
We want to run govt for poor, not billionaires; BJP handing over mines, forests, land in Jharkhand to capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
