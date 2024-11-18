Medical emergency in Delhi due to deteriorating air pollution but BJP-led Centre running from its responsibility: Env Minister Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Medical emergency in Delhi due to deteriorating air pollution but BJP-led Centre running from its responsibility: Env Minister Gopal Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Minister Slams Congress, Predicts BJP Victory in Assam Bye-Elections
Sana Malik Challenges BJP as Maharashtra Elections Heat Up
Amit Shah Unveils BJP's 150-Resolution Manifesto for Jharkhand Elections
Congress Demands BJP Accountability on Jharkhand Coal Royalties
Voters will have to choose between JMM govt that patronises infiltrators and BJP which doesn't allow anyone to cross border illegally: Shah.