Centre did not take serious efforts to address severe air quality in Delhi-NCR: Gopal Rai at press conference.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre did not take serious efforts to address severe air quality in Delhi-NCR: Gopal Rai at press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Infusion Sparks Hope for Troubled Steel Giant RINL
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Gandapur Rallies PTI for Final Stand Against Federal Government
Judicial Stalemate: Supreme Court Collegium's Nominees Await Government Nod
Jharkhand's Coal Dues: A War of Words Between State and Central Governments
Congress Slams Central Government Over Jammu and Kashmir Security Failures