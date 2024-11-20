Voter turnout of 31.37 pc recorded in 38 assembly seats till 11 AM in second and final phase of Jharkhand polls: Official.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:51 IST
