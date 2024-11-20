US vetoes a UN resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza because it fails to link a hostage release, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
