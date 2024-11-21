I can guarantee that Adani won't be arrested or investigated in India because govt protecting him, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
I can guarantee that Adani won't be arrested or investigated in India because govt protecting him, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh's Elephant Protection Initiative: A Regional Effort
Karnataka Chief Minister Under Scrutiny: Lokayukta Inquiry and ED Investigation Heat Up
NIA Takes Charge of BJP Leader Attack Investigation in West Bengal
Opposition Leader Criticizes TMC Government Over Journalist's Arrest
Arizona voters approve letting local police arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the state from Mexico, reports AP.