AAP announces first list of 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP announces first list of 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Clinches Florida Hat Trick in Elections
MNF-HPC(R) Clinches Majority in Sinlung Hills Council Elections
Maharashtra Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Elections with 9.7 Crore Voters
Assam Politics Heat Up Over Citizenship Row Ahead of By-Elections
BJP Distances from Malik in Maharashtra Elections, Sparks Political Rifts