None of the four states mentioned in US charges against Adani Group had a BJP CM; Congress, it ally were in power in Chhattisgarh, TN: BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:18 IST
India
- India
