A top South Korean official says Russia has supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in return for it sending troops, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
