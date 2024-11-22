India's forex reserves drop by USD 17.761 billion to USD 657.892 billion for the week ended November 15, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:09 IST
India's forex reserves drop by USD 17.761 billion to USD 657.892 billion for the week ended November 15, says RBI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trudeau and Trump Discuss Trade and Global Economy
Empowering India's Future: Entrepreneurship for a $5 Trillion Economy
State Power Tensions: Himachal's Push for Hydropower Rights
Unemployment Claims and Inflation Pressures Cast Shadow Over U.S. Economy
Don't forget what we have achieved; we are leaving behind the strongest economy in the world: President Joe Biden.