TMC candidate Sangita Roy defeats BJP's Dipak Kumar Ray in West Bengal's Sitai bypolls by 1,30,636 votes: EC.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
