Maharashtra assembly poll results show that the state supports PM Narendra Modi, says Fadnavis, thanks women voters.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
