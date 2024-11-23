MP minister and BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat defeated by Congress' Mukesh Malhotra in Vijaypur assembly bypoll: ECI.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
MP minister and BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat defeated by Congress' Mukesh Malhotra in Vijaypur assembly bypoll: ECI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa's Climate Concerns Amid Global Political Shifts
Germany's Political Shift: Habeck Eyes Chancellorship as Coalition Collapses
Euro Zone Bonds: Navigating Central Bank Decisions and Political Shifts
Escalating Conflict: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Amid U.S. Political Shifts
Market Euphoria: S&P 500 Surpasses 6,000 Amid Political Shifts