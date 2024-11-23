Historic day; people took election in their hands to give Mahayuti landslide victory: Eknath Shinde at Mahayuti press conference.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
