Hemant Soren is CM of Jharkhand, will continue to remain so: AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Hemant Soren is CM of Jharkhand, will continue to remain so: AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unlike Haryana, no factionalism in Cong's Jharkhand unit, all decisions taken by consensus: AICC state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
Haiti's Political Leadership Shake-Up: Alix Didier Fils-Aime Takes Charge
Ghulam Ahmad Mir's Gas Cylinder Promise Sparks Controversy in Jharkhand
Ghulam Ahmad Mir Denies Rift with National Conference