Twenty wagons of a goods train derail between two stations in Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh: Officials.
PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Twenty wagons of a goods train derail between two stations in Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Injured Elephant Calf Sparks Investigation in Chhattisgarh Reserve
Elephant Calf Injured in Suspected Bomb Blast at Chhattisgarh Reserve
Tragic Elephant Death Sparks Concerns in Chhattisgarh
Rs. 725.62 Cr Funding Approved for Fire Services Modernization in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal
Tiger Death Sparks Legal Action in Chhattisgarh